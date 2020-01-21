Air France-KLM says not involved in Malaysia Airlines sale talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday it had previously held talks with the owners of Malaysia Airlines but was not engaged in current efforts to find new investors for the carrier.

“Air France-KLM continues to study global investment opportunities per its strategic goal to be an active yet pragmatic participant in industry consolidation, as presented at its Investors Day in November 2019,” the Franco-Dutch airline group said.

“Air France-KLM had previously been in contact with Malaysia Airlines’ shareholders, but at this stage Air France-KLM is not a current party to the sales process of Malaysia Airlines.”