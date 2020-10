FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian Airlines flag flies in front of the traffic control tower at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional sovereign wealth fund is supportive of restructuring efforts being undertaken by national carrier Malaysia Airlines, it said on Friday.

If the airline’s restructuring effort proves unsuccessful, Khazanah Nasional will need to evaluate options going forward, the fund told Reuters by email.