March 21, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Fourteen missing after Chinese dredger capsizes off Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - One person drowned while 14 others are missing after a Chinese sand-dredging vessel capsized off Malaysia’s southern state of Johor on Wednesday, officials said.

A capsized sand-dredging vessel is seen in the waters near Muar, Johor, Malaysia, this undated handout released March 21, 2018. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/Handout via Reuters

Three Chinese crew members were rescued safely after authorities received reports that the JBB Rong Chang 8 had overturned in the waters of Parit Jawa, in Muar district, at 8.50 a.m. local time (0050 GMT), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with two patrol boats deployed, the agency said.

The Chinese-owned, Dominican-registered dredger was carrying one Malaysian, an Indonesian and 16 Chinese crew members.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
