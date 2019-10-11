Highlights: Malaysia 2020 budget

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday unveiled a smaller budget for 2020 as revenue is expected to fall, but it plans to increase development spending to offset an expected slowdown in global demand.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers browse groceries at a supermarket in Putrajaya, Malaysia, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

The government also released its fiscal outlook and annual economic reports.

Following are some highlights from the budget and the reports:

BUDGET

- Revenue collection to fall 7.1% to 244.53 billion ringgit

- 297.02 billion ringgit ($70.99 billion) for expenditure, down from 316 billion ringgit in 2019

- Fiscal deficit for 2019 seen at 3.4%, in line with earlier target

- Fiscal deficit seen at 3.2% in 2020, and averaging at 2.8% over the medium term

- State energy firm Petronas to pay dividend of 24 billion ringgit in 2020

- Operational expenditure to narrow to 241.02 billion ringgit, down from 262.26 billion ringgit for 2019

- Development expenditure to rise to 56 billion ringgit, up from 53.7 billion ringgit in 2019

ECONOMY

- 2020 GDP growth seen at 4.8%, up from expected 4.7% in 2019

- Inflation forecast at 2%, up from 0.9% in 2019

- Exports seen growing 1%, up from 0.1% in 2019

- Current account surplus seen at 29 billion ringgit, narrowing from 43.4 billion ringgit in 2019

- Real GDP growth seen at 4.5-5% for 2020-2022, with crude oil price assumption at $60-65 per barrel

- Domestic demand seen up 4.8%

- Public sector debt at 1.1 trillion ringgit as at end-June 2019, on higher federal government debt and committed guarantees

- Services sector seen growing 6.2%, up from 6.1% in 2019

- Mining sector to grow 0.3%, down from 0.6% forecast for 2019

- Construction sector to grow 3.7%, up from 1.7% in 2019

- Manufacturing sector forecast to grow 4.1%, slightly up from 4% in 2019

- Agriculture seen expanding at 3.4%, slower than 4.3% pace forecast in 2019

- Petroleum-related revenue seen at 50.5 billion ringgit, on assumed average crude oil price of $62 per barrel

- Non-petroleum revenue to rise 6.6% to 194.1 billion ringgit