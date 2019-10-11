Highlights: Malaysia 2020 budget

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday unveiled a smaller budget for 2020 as revenue is expected to fall, but it plans to increase development spending to offset an expected slowdown in global demand.
The government also released its fiscal outlook and annual economic reports.
Following are some highlights from the budget and the reports:
- Revenue collection to fall 7.1% to 244.53 billion ringgit
- 297.02 billion ringgit ($70.99 billion) for expenditure, down from 316 billion ringgit in 2019
- Fiscal deficit for 2019 seen at 3.4%, in line with earlier target
- Fiscal deficit seen at 3.2% in 2020, and averaging at 2.8% over the medium term
- State energy firm Petronas to pay dividend of 24 billion ringgit in 2020
- Operational expenditure to narrow to 241.02 billion ringgit, down from 262.26 billion ringgit for 2019
- Development expenditure to rise to 56 billion ringgit, up from 53.7 billion ringgit in 2019
- 2020 GDP growth seen at 4.8%, up from expected 4.7% in 2019
- Inflation forecast at 2%, up from 0.9% in 2019
- Exports seen growing 1%, up from 0.1% in 2019
- Current account surplus seen at 29 billion ringgit, narrowing from 43.4 billion ringgit in 2019
- Real GDP growth seen at 4.5-5% for 2020-2022, with crude oil price assumption at $60-65 per barrel
- Domestic demand seen up 4.8%
- Public sector debt at 1.1 trillion ringgit as at end-June 2019, on higher federal government debt and committed guarantees
- Services sector seen growing 6.2%, up from 6.1% in 2019
- Mining sector to grow 0.3%, down from 0.6% forecast for 2019
- Construction sector to grow 3.7%, up from 1.7% in 2019
- Manufacturing sector forecast to grow 4.1%, slightly up from 4% in 2019
- Agriculture seen expanding at 3.4%, slower than 4.3% pace forecast in 2019
- Petroleum-related revenue seen at 50.5 billion ringgit, on assumed average crude oil price of $62 per barrel
- Non-petroleum revenue to rise 6.6% to 194.1 billion ringgit
Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kim Coghill