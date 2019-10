FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will not reintroduce a goods and services tax (GST) that was repealed last year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Friday, presenting this government’s second budget amid recent concerns about a revenue shortfall.

“To respect the mandate by the people in elections, the government does not want to implement GST again,” he said in parliament.