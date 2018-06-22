Malaysia names Nor Shamsiah as new central bank governor: government source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday named Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus as the new governor of its central bank, following the exit of its previous chief less than halfway through his five-year term, a government source said.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said earlier this month he had accepted the resignation of Muhammad Ibrahim as the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia. The 92-year-old leader has replaced some officials seen as close to the previous government led by Najib Razak.

Nor Shamsiah, who joined Bank Negara in 1987 after graduating from Australia, left the central bank in November 2016 when her term ended, just months after Muhammad’s appointment.