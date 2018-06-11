Malaysia says has identified candidate for position of central bank governor

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has identified a candidate for the position of central bank governor, the prime minister’s office said on Monday, though it did not name the candidate.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

The individual’s name has not yet been officially presented to Malaysia’s king for consent, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week he had accepted the resignation of Muhammad Ibrahim as the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, as the 92-year-old leader purges top officials seen as close to the previous government of Najib Razak.