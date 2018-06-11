FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 11, 2018 / 10:24 AM / in 2 days

Malaysia says has identified candidate for position of central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has identified a candidate for the position of central bank governor, the prime minister’s office said on Monday, though it did not name the candidate.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

The individual’s name has not yet been officially presented to Malaysia’s king for consent, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week he had accepted the resignation of Muhammad Ibrahim as the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, as the 92-year-old leader purges top officials seen as close to the previous government of Najib Razak.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.