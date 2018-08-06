Robbers in Malaysia swipe 50 kg of drugs from customs

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Police in Malaysia have arrested two customs officers and three other suspects after a gang of thieves stole about 50 kilograms of narcotics, ketamine and heroin, from a customs storage facility in a heist on Sunday.

The thieves targeted a container that had been recently impounded and stored in the customs department’s anti-narcotics unit’s facility in Negri Sembilan state, about an hour’s drive from the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

“The suspects escaped with seven boxes believed to have contained the drugs ketamine and heroin with an estimated weight of 50 kilograms,” Subromaniam Tholasy, Customs Director-General, said in a statement on Monday that gave details of the arrests.

Armed customs officers were deployed at the facility following the break-in, and security has been stepped up at customs storage facilities nationwide, he said.

No estimate was given for the value of the stolen drugs, but media reports said the haul was worth around 30 million ringgit ($7.4 million).

Negri Sembilan police chief Noor Azam Jamaluddin said he would speak about the case at a press conference on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.0770 ringgit)