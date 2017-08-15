FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia second-quarter GDP growth seen slowing on weaker private consumption: Reuters poll
#Business News
August 15, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia second-quarter GDP growth seen slowing on weaker private consumption: Reuters poll

1 Min Read

File Photo - A view of a residential apartment building under construction in Malaysia's southern city of Johor Bahru April 26, 2017.Edgar Su

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economic growth is expected to have slowed slightly in the second quarter as weaker private consumption partly offset a boost from resilient manufacturing and trade, a Reuters poll showed.

The economy likely grew 5.4 percent in April-June from the same period a year earlier, cooling from a 5.6 percent pace in the first quarter, according to the median forecast from 12 economists surveyed.

Forecasts ranged from 4.9 to 6.0 percent.

Malaysia's economy grew faster than expected in January-March as solid exports and strong domestic demand produced the fastest growth in two years.

The central bank expects full-year growth to come in at 4.3-4.8 percent, up from 4.2 percent in 2016, which was the lowest rate since contracting in 2009.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kim Coghill

