FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 16, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia March inflation rate seen up slightly at 1.6 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s annual inflation rate is expected to edge up to 1.6 percent in March, accelerating slightly from the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.

A vendor arranges vegetables at a wet market in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Inflation was likely kept in check by lower fuel prices in March, which offset higher food costs, economists in the survey said.

The inflation rate was 1.4 percent in February, its slowest pace since October 2016.

Headline inflation has moderated after staying above 3 percent every month last year, peaking at 5.1 percent in March 2017.

Malaysia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged last month, after hiking it in January for the first time in over three years, as inflationary pressures eased.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.