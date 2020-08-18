Business News
August 18, 2020 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's July CPI falls 1.3% year-on-year, in line with forecast

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A fishmonger makes a sale at a market in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) fell for the fifth month in a row in July, contracting 1.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The drop was in line with the median forecast by 11 economists surveyed by Reuters. In June, the index had fallen 1.9%.

July’s decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices during the month, with the transport sector index falling 10.3% on the year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below