December 18, 2017 / 8:55 AM / in a day

Malaysia's November inflation rate seen easing to 3.4 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s annual inflation rate likely cooled to 3.4 percent in November, slowing in pace for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

The moderation in pace was likely due to higher base effect from a year earlier, when Malaysia cut subsidies on cooking oil, economists surveyed said.

The annual rate of inflation in October was 3.7 percent, compared with 4.3 percent in September.

Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 percent in March, but has since moderated.

Malaysia’s central bank expects 2017 full-year inflation to be at the higher end of its projected range of 3-4 percent.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

