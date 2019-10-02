Malaysia's August exports seen picking up to 2.5% year-on-year: Reuters poll

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports in August are expected to rise for the second month in a row, helped by a recovery in palm oil shipments and higher demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast among 11 economists surveyed was for exports in August to grow 2.5% from a year earlier, up from the 1.7% annual rise posted in July.

Malaysia’s imports, however, were expected to decline 8% year-on-year, faster than the 5.9% drop the previous month, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.

Malaysia’s trade surplus likely narrowed to 10.4 billion ringgit ($2.5 billion) in August from July’s 14.3 billion ringgit.