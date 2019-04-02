Malaysia's February export growth seen slowing to 1.4 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

A general view of a container yard at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports likely rose 1.4 percent in February from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Estimates among the 10 economists surveyed, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 4.9 percent and a rise of 6.8 percent.

In January, exports had grown 3.1 percent year-on-year, amid higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods.

February’s imports are expected to fall marginally by 0.6 percent from a year earlier, down from a 1 percent expansion in the previous month, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country’s trade surplus likely narrowed to 10.4 billion ringgit ($2.55 billion) in February, from 11.5 billion ringgit in January.