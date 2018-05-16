Breakingviews - Viewsroom: 1MDB rears head in Malaysian election

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $5 bln sovereign-wealth fund’s scandal played a role in voters replacing Prime Minister Najib Razak with nonagenarian Mahathir Mohamad. Its resurgence could mean bad news for Goldman Sachs and Najib himself. Plus: Walmart nabs Flipkart in a big bet on e-commerce in India.

New Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in this still image taken from video, May 11, 2018.

