Malaysia's election commission says can't comment on poll results yet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Election Commission said it cannot make any statements regarding the “true results” of Wednesday’s general election until all the results have been validated.

“I hope people can be patient... We will try our best to get information from around the country,” Election Commission chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah told reporters.

The opposition alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad said it had won enough parliament seats to form the next government.