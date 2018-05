KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Early results of Malaysia’s general election shows Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling coalition has won 15 parliamentary seats, while the main opposition led by Mahathir Mohamad secured 12 seats, state news agency Bernama reported.

Parti Warisan Sabah and an independent candidate got one seat each. There are 222 parliamentary seats in total.

Polling stations closed at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.