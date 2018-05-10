Malaysia's king to grant Mahathir an audience at 0900 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s king will grant Mahathir Mohamad an audience at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), Saifuddin Abdullah, a leader from Mahathir’s alliance said on Thursday.

Mahathir Mohamad holds up a document with the signatures of alliance party leaders naming him as the prime minister during a news conference following the general election in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Mahathir’s coalition won a simple majority in Wednesday’s polls, defeating the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition. Earlier, Mahathir said he expects to be sworn in as prime minister on Thursday.

Saifuddin told Reuters Mahathir will be accompanied by four other leaders from the alliance when he meets the king.