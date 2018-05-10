FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Mahathir says expects to be sworn in as PM on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he expects to be sworn in as prime minister on Thursday because his opposition coalition has the support of the majority of members of parliament.

Mahathir Mohamad holds up a document with the signatures of alliance party leaders naming him as the prime minister during a news conference following the general election in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Mahathir said his coalition will have the support of 135 members of Malaysia’s 222-seat parliament, after Wednesday’s general election, and is entitled to form a government.

“There is an urgency here, we need to form the government now, today,” Mahathir told reporters.

Mahathir’s bloc defeated the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the Wednesday polls. The BN has ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain, nearly 60 years ago.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

