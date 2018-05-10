Beaten Malaysian PM Najib to speak at 0300 GMT after delay

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was scheduled to hold a news conference at 0300 GMT on Thursday after a slight delay, his first public comments since his long-ruling coalition was beaten in elections overnight.

Malaysia's outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives for a news conference following the general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Najib had originally been scheduled to speak about an hour and 45 minutes earlier but the Barisan Nasional coalition gave no reason for the delay. Najib’s coalition lost to an alliance headed by 92-year-old former premier Mahathir Mohamad.