Ousted PM Najib listed on manifest for jet leaving Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave from an airport near Kuala Lumpur for Jakarta at 0200 GMT on Saturday names ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife as passengers, two sources and two media reports said.

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak prays before he attends the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) 72th anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Officials close to Najib, who lost a general election this week, were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

The jet was scheduled to fly to Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in the Indonesian capital at 10 a.m. local time, the sources and news reports said.

A Kuala Lumpur airport source who spoke to Reuters confirmed the booking in the names of Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor.

A source in the newly elected government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Reuters that Najib would be taking a holiday. Malaysiakini, a news portal, cited an unnamed source close to Najib as saying that he would take a two-day break in Indonesia.

On Friday, a day after he was sworn in, Mahathir vowed to investigate a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Najib.

Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with 1MDB.