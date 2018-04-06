FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 1:33 AM / in 23 minutes

Malaysian PM Najib to announce dissolution of parliament at 0330 GMT: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will announce the dissolution of parliament at 0330 GMT on Friday (11.30 p.m. ET, Thursday), paving the way for a general election, local media reported.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak gestures as he speaks during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Putrajaya, Malaysia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib will make the announcement via state broadcaster RTM, state-linked Berita Harian reported, without citing the source of information. The Star newspaper also reported the same.

Najib arrived at his office earlier on Friday to chair a meeting of cabinet ministers, state news agency Bernama reported.

Najib’s five-year term officially ends on June 24, but the prime minister can dissolve parliament anytime before the end of his term with the king’s assent and call an election.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry

