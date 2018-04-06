Malaysian PM Najib to announce dissolution of parliament at 0330 GMT: media

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will announce the dissolution of parliament at 0330 GMT on Friday (11.30 p.m. ET, Thursday), paving the way for a general election, local media reported.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak gestures as he speaks during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Putrajaya, Malaysia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib will make the announcement via state broadcaster RTM, state-linked Berita Harian reported, without citing the source of information. The Star newspaper also reported the same.

Najib arrived at his office earlier on Friday to chair a meeting of cabinet ministers, state news agency Bernama reported.

Najib’s five-year term officially ends on June 24, but the prime minister can dissolve parliament anytime before the end of his term with the king’s assent and call an election.