A Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) farmer collects oil palm fruits in Hulu Selangor, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has agreed in principle to partially write off 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) in loans to farmers linked to state palm oil company Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

($1 = 4.1560 ringgit)