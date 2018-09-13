Malaysia finance minister says asset recovery on 1MDB much slower than expected

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Thursday that asset recovery in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) multi-billion fraud investigation is going much slower than expected.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Lim, a former banker and chartered accountant, said at CLSA Investors’ Forum in Hong Kong that realistically “we will be lucky if we get 30 percent back”.

He added Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is on the radar screen to get back some fees from 1MDB.