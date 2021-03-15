Malaysian rubber glove group says 2021 supply estimated at 420 billion

FILE PHOTO: Newly-made gloves are pictured inside Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The global supply of rubber gloves available in 2021 is estimated at about 420 billion, Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) said in a briefing on Monday.

Margma said there will continue to be this year a global glove shortage and a long lead time for manufacturers to deliver products to customers.

The association also said glove demand would continue to be robust until the second quarter of 2022.