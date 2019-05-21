Malaysia's Petronas achieves first LNG production at floating facility

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petronas said on Tuesday it has achieved its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its floating LNG facility off the eastern state of Sabah.

Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Bhd as it is formally known, said production was attained three days after the Petronas FLNG (PFLNG) Satu facility achieved first gas.

Petronas had earlier said in March it relocated the PFLNG Satu to the Kebabangan cluster field in Sabah, some 90 km northwest of the state’s capital city of Kota Kinabalu.

The facility was previously moored in the Kumang cluster field off the coast of Bintulu in neighboring Sarawak, where it began the world’s first LNG production from a floating platform in 2017.

Petronas also said last month that it expects to have its second floating LNG facility in Malaysia ready by the first quarter of next year.