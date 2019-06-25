Commodities
June 25, 2019 / 8:24 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Growth in Indian fuel demand to stay above 4% in 2019: IOC Chairman

1 Min Read

Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Sanjiv Singh speaks during the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Growth in India’s fuel demand is expected to remain above 4% this year, driven by consumption of gasoline and jet fuel in the transportation sector, the head of the country’s largest state-owned refiner said on Tuesday.

Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Sanjiv Singh told Reuters.

(The story corrects to say IOC Chairman in headline, not CEO)

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below