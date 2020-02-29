PM designate Muhyiddin asks Malaysians to accept decision on his appointment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Designate Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday asked Malaysians to accept the decision made by the palace to appoint him as premier.

“I only ask for all Malaysians to accept the decision announced by the national palace today,” Muhyiddin told reporters at his home.

The appointment follows this week’s shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, 94, as premier which plunged the country into a political crisis.