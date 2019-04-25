China to increase Malaysian palm oil imports, invest in biojet fuel plant

FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China plans to buy an additional 1.9 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia over the next five years and invest at least 2 billion ringgit ($480 million) in a biojet fuel plant, Malaysia’s ministry of primary industries said on Thursday.

The plans are outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed between the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council in Beijing, according to a ministry statement.

China and Malaysia also agreed in the MoU to work together to encourage the use of the yuan for palm oil trade, pending approval from Malaysia’s central bank.

China is Malaysia’s third-largest palm oil buyer, and imported 1.9 million tonnes from the Southeast Asian country last year.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is currently in Beijing to attend a forum on China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Malaysia has been trying to reduce its palm oil stockpiles, which hit their highest in at least 19 years last December, in a bid to shore up prices.