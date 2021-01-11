Malaysia's Dec palm oil stocks hit 13-year low, imports at all-time peak

FILE PHOTO: A worker collects palm oil fruit inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil inventories in December fell to their lowest in more than 13 years and imports touched a record high as production slumped while exports surged, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

According to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), palm oil end-stocks in the world’s second-largest producer slumped 19% in December to 1.26 million tonnes on-month - the lowest since July 2007 when the country reported stocks of 1.31 million.

Palm oil exports surged 24.7% to 1.62 million tonnes and crude palm oil production fell 10.6% to 1.33 million tonnes, while imports rose to a record 282,058 tonnes, up from 112,663 tonnes in the previous month.

A Reuters poll had pegged December inventories to fall 12% to 1.22 million. Production was seen down 11%, while exports were seen rising 15%.

Exports were expected to rise in December, after which there will be no export tax exemption on palm oil products. The duty exemption gave Malaysian crude palm oil a competitive price advantage over rival Indonesian crude palm oil, but eroded refiners’ margins.

Malaysian stocks are expected to stay low in 2021 because of strong demand from China and a lower Indian import duty, according to officials.

Global palm oil supply is also expected to be tight this year as the La Nina weather pattern brings heavy rain.