Malaysia says after FGV, another plantation firm faces U.S. import ban

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said another plantation company will face an import ban by the United States after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency blocked imports of palm oil producer FGV Holdings FGVH.KL over forced labour allegations.

“Another big firm will be banned soon,” Human Resources Minsiter Saravanan Murugan told reporters.

He declined to name the company, but said it was a large firm within the plantation sector.

U.S. CBP banned imports of FGV’s products on Wednesday after a year-long investigation that the agency alleges showed abuse, deception, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and the keeping of workers’ identity documents.