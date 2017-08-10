FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Malaysia's Petronas to invest $150 million to boost India lubricants biz
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 10, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia's Petronas to invest $150 million to boost India lubricants biz

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Petronas logo is seen at one of its petrol outlets in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2012.Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, will invest $150 million in India over the next five years to strengthen its lubricants business, the company said on Thursday.

The investment includes a $50 million lubricant blending plant that will be completed by the first quarter of 2018, Petronas said in a statement.

"We are aiming to triple our market share in India's lubricant market by 2022," CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said.

The Malaysian firm is keen on more collaborations in India with current and existing partners, he said, adding that Petronas was looking to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India.

Petronas, the world's third biggest LNG supplier, has been trying to tap new markets for LNG at a time when global supply has exceeded demand. A company official had earlier flagged South Asia as an area of significant growth potential.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.