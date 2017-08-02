FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Malaysia's Petronas says awarded shallow-water oil and gas block in Mexico
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 2, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in 2 days

Malaysia's Petronas says awarded shallow-water oil and gas block in Mexico

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Petronas logo is seen at one of its petrol outlets in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2012.Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy firm Petronas [PETR.UL] said on Wednesday it has been awarded a shallow-water oil and gas exploration block that it will jointly operate with Colombia's Ecopetrol in the Mexican portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, as it is usually known, has been awarded shallow-water Block 6 in the Gulf's Salina Basin, the company said in a statement.

The block will be operated in a 50-50 partnership with Colombian national oil company Ecopetrol, it said.

Last year, Petronas was awarded two deepwater blocks in separate joint venture partnerships participating in Mexico's first auction of deepwater exploration areas.

"This is aligned with our strategy to explore for material oil in largely underexplored prospective regions," said Emeliana Rice-Oxley, Petronas' vice president of exploration.

Petronas will set up a new office in Mexico City that will start operations in the third quarter, the company said.

Last week, Petronas scrapped a proposed C$36 billion ($29 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in western Canada due to weak prices, a blow to both its global ambitions and Canada's hopes of becoming a major LNG player.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.