Malaysia's Petronas posts 68% first-quarter profit plunge

The sign of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture taken February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil company Petronas on Friday posted a 68% slump in first-quarter profit, dragged down by lower prices of LNG, petroleum products and crude oil and condensates.

Petronas said that profit after tax for the January-March period fell to 4.5 billion ringgit ($1.03 billion) from 14.2 billion ringgit in the same period last year. Excluding impairment charges, profit totaled 9.2 billion ringgit.

Revenue at the firm, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, fell 4% to 59.6 billion ringgit.

