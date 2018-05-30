FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 30, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Petronas could pay government $2.3 billion more in taxes, dividend this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia may collect 8 billion ringgit to 9 billion ringgit ($2.01 billion to $2.26 billion) more in revenue from state energy firm Petronas this year compared to last year, a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Ong Kian Ming, a special officer to the finance minister, said the increase in revenue will come through corporate taxes and dividends, and that discussions on the matter are still ongoing.

With rising oil prices, Malaysia is looking to Petronas to contribute more to government coffers this year to help narrow the revenue shortfall from effectively scrapping a consumption tax, Ong told BFM radio station earlier on Wednesday.

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.