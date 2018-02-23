South Korea's SK Group says in talks with Petronas for joint ventures

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate SK Group is in talks with Malaysian state energy firm Petronas for potential joint ventures in petrochemical and renewable energy projects, the head of SK Group’s energy business said on Friday.

The conglomerate could also invest in Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, said Yu Jeong Joon, chief executive of the conglomerate’s energy arm SK E&S.

“In...areas of renewable and petrochemicals, we already have serious discussions. One of our affiliates is already talking (about) potential joint venture into petrochemicals side, into the RAPID complex,” Yu told reporters, speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony for the signing of a broad memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SK Group and Malaysia.

RAPID is a $27 billion project located between the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea, conduits for Middle East oil and gas bound for China, Japan and South Korea.

It will contain a 300,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery and a petrochemical complex with a capacity of 7.7 million metric tonnes a year. Refinery operations are set to begin in 2019, with petrochemical operations to follow 6-12 months afterwards.

Yu also said SK Group and Petronas could partner on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, but did not elaborate.

South Korea is the world’s third-biggest LNG importer, while Petronas is the third-biggest LNG producer.

“We want to (have) a more strategic relation...joint investment or joint collaboration for developing the business together,” Yu said.

Under the MoU, SK Group and the Malaysian government agreed to explore collaboration in energy, green technology, telecommunications and urban development. The conglomerate will set up a regional office in Malaysia covering Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said at the signing ceremony.