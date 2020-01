FILE PHOTO: A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas said on Monday that a fire on the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline in East Malaysia had been controlled.

The fire has been brought under control and Petronas “is closely monitoring the situation”, the company said in a statement.

A fire and rescue department official earlier reported that an explosion had taken place the 500-kilometre long pipeline on Sunday.