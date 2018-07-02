FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 2, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Malaysia's 1MDB task force freezes more than 400 bank accounts amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had frozen 408 bank accounts, involving funds of about 1.1 billion ringgit ($272.4 million), as part of its probe.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

The accounts frozen were linked to 81 individuals and 55 companies believed to have received funds from 1MDB, the task force said in a statement.

“The accounts were believed to be linked to the misappropriation and misuse of 1MDB funds,” the task force said.

($1 = 4.0380 ringgit)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.