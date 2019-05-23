Malaysian police raid Deloitte office for 1MDB-related documents: sources

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police raided the Kuala Lumpur office of audit firm Deloitte on Thursday to search for documents and records related to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, two police sources told Reuters.

Authorities in at least six countries are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). U.S. prosecutors say about $4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Deloitte audited 1MDB’s financial statements for 2013 and 2014, before it resigned as the fund’s auditor in early 2016.