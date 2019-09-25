Malaysia's police say Jho Low's whereabouts known, aim to bring him in by end of year

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said on Wednesday they know the location of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and hope to bring him back by the end of the year to help in investigations into a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Investigators have named Low, better known as Jho Low, as a key figure in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which U.S. and Malaysian prosecutors say was used to siphon out hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I will try my best to expedite (the process)... hopefully we can get him back by the end of the year,” police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said at a forum broadcast live on television.