May 25, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's tax office to investigate Jho Low over 1MDB: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance minister said on Friday he has asked the Inland Revenue Board to investigate financier Low Taek Jho and his family in relation to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund at the heart of massive anti-corruption probe.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Lim Guan Eng said in a tweet: “The Inland Revenue Board is asked to investigate Jho Low and his family in relation to any returns or anything received in the 1MDB scandal.”

The whereabouts of Low, a close friend of former prime minister Najib Razak’s family, are unknown. He has previously denied any wrongdoing. Najib, who was defeated in an election two weeks ago, has been barred from leaving Malaysia, as the new government has relaunched an investigation into how billions of dollars disappeared from 1MDB.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

