U.S. agrees 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has reached a settlement deal with financier Jho Low to recover almost $1 billion that was misappropriated from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.

Low faced charges in the United States and Malaysia over his alleged central role in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low.

“I am very pleased to confirm that a landmark comprehensive, global settlement has been reached with the United States government,” Low said in an emailed statement.

The Malaysian government, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have all been caught up in the probes into misappropriated funds. Goldman said earlier this month it was cooperating with the Justice Department and other government and regulatory investigations.

“The firm is also engaged in discussions with certain government and regulatory authorities with respect to potential resolution of their investigations,” the bank said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct. 15.

Malaysian and U.S. investigators have said at least $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by Low and other high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman over its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB. Prosecutors in August filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at its units.