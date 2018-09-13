FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 1:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lawyer of former Malaysian PM Najib to be charged with money laundering: report

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency will on Thursday charge the lawyer of former prime minister Najib Razak with money laundering, state news agency Bernama reported.

Muhammad Shafee is leading a defense team for Najib who faces charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Shafee will be charged under the anti money laundering act at Jalan Duta court in Kuala Lumpur, Bernama said citing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

No further details were available. It was not clear if the matter was related to MACC’s probe into graft at 1MDB.

Local media reports said the senior lawyer has already been arrested, but Reuters could not independently confirm this.

Shafee could not be reached immediately for a comment.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
