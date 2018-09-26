Malaysia's former first lady questioned for more than 11 hours in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian anti-graft investigators questioned Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, for more than 11 hours on Wednesday over a corruption investigation at state fund 1MDB.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Rosmah, who arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) around 0200 GMT, had not yet left as of 1300 GMT. A previous session in June lasted three hours.

Najib, who was ousted in a general election in May, has been charged with money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Rosmah, 66, would not be arrested on Wednesday, said a source with direct knowledge of the investigation into how billions of dollars went missing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Lawyers for Rosmah declined to respond to questions from reporters when they left the agency’s headquarters briefly.

The couple’s world has been turned upside down since Najib’s shock election defeat on May 9 to his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who swiftly reopened a probe into 1MDB.

The U.S. Department of Justice has alleged more than $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB and that about $680 million ended up in Najib’s personal bank account.

Malaysian authorities have barred Najib and Rosmah from leaving the country. Their home and other properties linked to them have been searched by the police as part of the 1MDB investigations.

The seizure from their homes - Malaysia’s biggest and worth up to $275 million - included 567 handbags, 423 watches and 12,000 pieces of jewelry, including 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,800 pairs of earrings and 14 tiaras.

Rosmah’s penchant for designer goods has raised eyebrows in Malaysia, with many asking how she has been able to afford the luxury items on her husband’s government salary.

Najib has said most of the items seized were gifts to his wife and daughter and had nothing to do with 1MDB.