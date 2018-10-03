FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 3:36 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wife of former Malaysian PM Najib arrested by anti-graft agency

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor on Wednesday and she will be charged with money laundering, her lawyer told Reuters.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the anti-graft agency, her lawyer, K.Kumaraendran, said.

She will be charged on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

