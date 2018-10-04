FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Wife of Malaysian ex-PM Najib charged with money laundering

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged with 17 offences, including money laundering, on Wednesday, as anti-graft agents investigate billions of dollars missing from state coffers.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

The charges against Rosmah Mansor were read out by prosecutors at a Kuala Lumpur court. She was arrested on Tuesday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and spent the night in detention. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Najib faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the effort to uncover how billions of dollars missing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Michael Perry

