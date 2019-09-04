Business News
September 4, 2019 / 7:41 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Malaysia pursuing civil action to recover nearly $1 billion from former 1MDB unit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is pursuing civil action to recover about 4 billion ringgit ($954.65 million) of funds disbursed by a former subsidiary of 1MDB, a now-defunct state fund under investigation for money laundering, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Considering a large portion of the funds had been used across the world, the government is taking the necessary steps to repatriate as much of the 4 billion ringgit,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

BSI Bank in Switzerland and Julius Baer in Hong Kong are among firms that received the funds from SRC, Lim said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill

