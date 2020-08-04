Business News
Malaysia says has not dropped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi's IPIC

FILE PHOTO: A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday said it has not stopped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC related to the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), denying a report that the case was shelved.

The Malaysian government also remains open to considering all forms of resolution between the two parties, Attorney General Idrus Harun said in a statement, adding that talks are ongoing between the two.

Malaysia had filed a legal challenge in 2018 to a settlement agreement between 1MDB and IPIC negotiated during the premiership of former leader Najib Razak, who last week was found guilty of corruption in a 1MDB-related case.

