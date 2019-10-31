Malaysian financier Jho Low ready to address other issues after U.S. settlement

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Fugitive financier Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere, a spokesman from the Wells Haslem Mayhew Strategic Public Affairs agency who handles press matters on behalf of Low said on Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department reached a settlement deal with

Low on Wednesday to recover almost $1 billion in funds linked to the scam.

“This agreement with the U.S. government is the result of a multi-year collaborative effort, which has fostered a spirit of cooperation that Mr. Low hopes will continue going forward,” the spokesman told Reuters.

“If and when Mr. Low is confident that he will be safe and treated fairly, he looks forward to addressing any remaining issues.”