May 25, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's commercial crime chief set to give statement on 1MDB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police’s head of commercial crime was set to hold a press conference on Friday related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a day after former premier Najib Razak concluded a statement to anti-graft agents investigating the state fund.

FILE PHOTO: A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris//File Photo

The press conference is due to be held at 11 am (0300 GMT).

Allegations of corruption have swirled around Najib who was defeated in a general election two weeks ago, though he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The new government has barred him from leaving the country, and police have raided his home and properties linked to his family.

He had been summoned by the anti graft agency to explain suspicious transfers of $10.6 million into his bank account, just a fraction of billions of dollars that went missing from 1MDB, a fund he set up a decade ago.

Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

